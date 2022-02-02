Advertisement

Authorities searching for suspect after Opelika officer struck by vehicle

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after an Opelika police officer was struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the parking lot of Kroger on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle, according to police. Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the Auburn Police Department assisted in locating the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the Auburn area.

The Smiths Station man is wanted by the Opelika Police Department for charges of 1st degree assault, failure to render aid, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Allen was last seen on foot around 3 p.m. in the area of Exit 51 on I-85 in Auburn. He is described being 6′3″ tall with visible tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms.

Several agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect. He is deemed to be a serious threat the public.

Anyone with information on McKay’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact Opelika police at 334-705-5200 or the secret witness line at 334-745-8665.

