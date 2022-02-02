Alabama, home to the most Historically Black Colleges and Universities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the first day of Black History Month, WBRC celebrated Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Alabama is home to the most HBCUs. From large public institutions to small private colleges, there are 14 HBCUs in Alabama, including Miles College, Stillman College, and Lawson State Community College. Alabama State University in Montgomery is the first HBCU in the state, founded just two years after the Civil War in 1867.

These institutions were created to offer higher education to Black people. “Obviously we’re from the south and the schools were created because we could not attend any other schools,” Casi Ferguson, area Director, UNCF said.

Casi Ferguson is the Alabama and Mississippi Director of the United Negro College Fund.

She said although Alabama has the most HBCU’s there’s still a lack of funding to some of them because they don’t have full access to federal dollars.

“There’s a lot of funding that say an Oakwood, or say Stillman, Talladega, Tuskegee, or Miles they don’t have access to because they are still private [schools],” Ferguson explained.

UNCF raises money to help students attend HBCUs.

In a time when students of all races have access to any school they choose and HBCUs grow more diverse and international students enrolling, Ferguson said they are still relevant, and needed.

“Because it’s still a safe haven for our children,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said racial tension in society contributes to the need for this safe space for students of color.

