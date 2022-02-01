The warm up continues

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are in the 30s to start off this morning, a jacket will be needed but the afternoon we will see the upper 60s once again! Tomorrow we finally break 70 so enjoy the next few days because rain and chilly temperatures are on the way for the end of the week. A slight rain chance on Thursday but the best chance comes in on Friday ahead of a cold front that will cool us off into the 50s for highs, off and on rain all day Friday. We will see another shot at some rain Saturday evening into Sunday as well.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds: E 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 75° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 68° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 42° High: 58° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 46° High: 56° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.