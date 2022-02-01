Advertisement

UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Latest News

Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
President Joe Biden on Monday reiterated his position that diplomacy is the best way to resolve...
Biden urges Russia to seek diplomacy
Education secretary discusses pandemic’s impact on schools
'We need to keep them in school' – US Secretary of Education speaks about top issues facing school districts
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands