A Taste Of Spring

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A much warmer airmass is on the way to the Wiregrass for Wednesday and Thursday as we see highs reach the lower to middle 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms return Thursday night ahead of a cold front, followed by cooler air arriving Friday. The weekend looks drier and a bit cooler.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 47°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 73°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, slight shower chance. Low: 55° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.  Low: 62° High: 66° 80%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 42° High: 56° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 59° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

