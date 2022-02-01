A Taste Of Spring

SYNOPSIS – A much warmer airmass is on the way to the Wiregrass for Wednesday and Thursday as we see highs reach the lower to middle 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms return Thursday night ahead of a cold front, followed by cooler air arriving Friday. The weekend looks drier and a bit cooler.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 73°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, slight shower chance. Low: 55° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 62° High: 66° 80%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 42° High: 56° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 59° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

