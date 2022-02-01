Advertisement

Suspect accused of killing two in Auburn appears in court

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man accused of murder was at the Lee County Courthouse on Monday.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020. Wang allegedly knew the pair.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in...
Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020.((Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office))

The defense and prosecution will be discussing and reviewing physical evidence together, News Leader 9 learned at a status hearing held for Wang.

We learned the case will most likely not be tried this year due to Lee County working on two other capital murder cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Latest News

Wayne May retires after working at WTVY for 35 years.
Wayne May retires after 35 years at News 4
Wayne May retired after 35 years at WTVY News 4.
WTVY: Honoring Wayne May
Wallace softball sweeps Thomas College to open the season
Wallace softball sweeps Thomas College to open the season
Houston Academy boys to host area tournament
Houston Academy boys to host area tournament