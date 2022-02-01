Suspect accused of killing two in Auburn appears in court

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man accused of murder was at the Lee County Courthouse on Monday.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020. Wang allegedly knew the pair.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020. ((Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office))

The defense and prosecution will be discussing and reviewing physical evidence together, News Leader 9 learned at a status hearing held for Wang.

We learned the case will most likely not be tried this year due to Lee County working on two other capital murder cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.