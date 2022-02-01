Advertisement

Sunisa Lee named SEC Freshman of the Week

Freshman Sunisa Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week
Freshman Sunisa Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week(Auburn University Athletics/Gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Lee guided the Tigers to a win over rival No. 9 Alabama at home with a season-high 197.525. That score marked the second highest in program history. In her all-around debut, Lee won the title with a 39.700. That score marked the second highest in the SEC this season and was the third highest all-around total in program history.

Lee kicked off the meet with her first career appearance on vault, scoring a 9.875 to come in second.

Auburn returns to action Saturday, Feb. 5, with another top 10 match up as the squad travels to No. 8 LSU.

