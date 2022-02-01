Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
Carver
A look back on the legacy of Carver 9th Grade Academy
KELLY SERVICES
Kelly Services looking for substitutes
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
WRGX First News at 4