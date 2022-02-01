Advertisement

News 4 highlights local stories during 2022 Black History Month coverage

News 4: Looking Back
News 4: Looking Back(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – As part of Black History Month, News 4 will showcase historical Wiregrass Black icons who have made a difference throughout the years.

Stories will air each Tuesday night in February on News 4 at Ten. In addition, you can expect digital exclusives that didn’t make it on-air.

News 4′s Black History Month stories will re-air Sundays on News 4 at 10, with a preview of the next week’s coverage.

Honoring Black History Month
Honoring Black History Month(WTVY)

Below is a breakdown of content for the 2022 Black History Month coverage.

Tuesday, February 1st: Looking Back

  • Reporter: Meredith Blair
  • Focus: We talk with prominent African American community leaders and hear their experiences of being a part of Carver High School’s legacy. Carver High School stood as Dothan’s all-black high school before schools were integrated in the Fall of 1969.

Tuesday, February 8th: Breaking Barriers

Tuesday, February 15th: Change Maker

Tuesday, February 22nd: Preserving History

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Latest News

Carver
A look back on the legacy of Carver 9th Grade Academy
Black History Month: Day 1
George Washington Carver
Annual fundraiser back to benefit SOS Animal Shelter
Annual fundraiser back to benefit SOS Animal Shelter
Annual fundraiser back to benefit SOS Animal Shelter
Annual fundraiser back to benefit SOS Animal Shelter