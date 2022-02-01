News 4 highlights local stories during 2022 Black History Month coverage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – As part of Black History Month, News 4 will showcase historical Wiregrass Black icons who have made a difference throughout the years.
Stories will air each Tuesday night in February on News 4 at Ten. In addition, you can expect digital exclusives that didn’t make it on-air.
News 4′s Black History Month stories will re-air Sundays on News 4 at 10, with a preview of the next week’s coverage.
Below is a breakdown of content for the 2022 Black History Month coverage.
Tuesday, February 1st: Looking Back
- Reporter: Meredith Blair
- Focus: We talk with prominent African American community leaders and hear their experiences of being a part of Carver High School’s legacy. Carver High School stood as Dothan’s all-black high school before schools were integrated in the Fall of 1969.
Tuesday, February 8th: Breaking Barriers
- Reporter: Nick Brooks
Tuesday, February 15th: Change Maker
- Reporter: Jayla Johnson
Tuesday, February 22nd: Preserving History
- Reporter: Kinsley Centers
