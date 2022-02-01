News 4 highlights local stories during 2022 Black History Month coverage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – As part of Black History Month, News 4 will showcase historical Wiregrass Black icons who have made a difference throughout the years.

Stories will air each Tuesday night in February on News 4 at Ten. In addition, you can expect digital exclusives that didn’t make it on-air.

News 4′s Black History Month stories will re-air Sundays on News 4 at 10, with a preview of the next week’s coverage.

Honoring Black History Month (WTVY)

Below is a breakdown of content for the 2022 Black History Month coverage.

Tuesday, February 1st: Looking Back

Reporter: Meredith Blair

Focus: We talk with prominent African American community leaders and hear their experiences of being a part of Carver High School’s legacy. Carver High School stood as Dothan’s all-black high school before schools were integrated in the Fall of 1969.

Tuesday, February 8th: Breaking Barriers

Tuesday, February 15th: Change Maker

Tuesday, February 22nd: Preserving History

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.