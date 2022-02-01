Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The parents of 18-year-old LaDarrien Wheat are desperate for answers after the sudden disappearance of their son.

“With him missing it’s like a piece of us is missing, and we just want to put that puzzle back together,” said LaDarrien’s mother, Stephanie Wheat.

It’s been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven’t been any new leads in the case.

Authorities do know the teen was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec gas station on McGehee Road driving a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to help find missing Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Investigators believe the vehicle may still be in the Montgomery area. They are asking people to be on the lookout for an abandoned Crown Victoria that may not have a tag.

“Definitely abnormal for him to do this,” said his father, Herbert Wheat Sr. “He is a homebody.”

His family said it’s very out of character for LaDarrien Wheat to disappear without a trace. They said he would frequent his girlfriend’s house but always made the trip back home.

“No, he didn’t take no short trip. We always take trips together,” Stephanie Wheat said. " I don’t even know if he can drive out of town. Like I’ve said, I don’t even think the car was dependable enough to drive him out of town.”

“We haven’t found a body, we haven’t found the vehicle, so we still have hope,” said Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers announced Monday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.

“We need the public to chip in and give us some type of assistance in helping find his vehicle, helping find him,” Garrett said.

The reward comes after demand from the public and time constraints on the case, according to Garrett.

“Any information is good information. If you thought you saw the vehicle go ahead and give us a call there may be a camera in the area that we might be able to focus in on.”

People in the community have been helping look for Wheat. Search parties have been canvassing the Montgomery area and spreading the word.

“The support system has been real,” said Stephanie Wheat.

The family thanked the various city officials and community members who have expressed support behind the Wheat family. They are hoping something will come to light in the case that will help lead investigators in the right direction.

“We’ve got four kids and mom and day. We call that a six-pack, so now we don’t have a complete six-pack. We just want to put our group back together,” said Herbert Wheat.

The public can call in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Their phone line is open 24/7.

You can also call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or dial 911 if you have any information.

