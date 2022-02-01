Krewe Of Kolosse announces Dothan Mardi Gras Parade route

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Krewe of Kolosse is back with their annual Mardi Gras Parade in Dothan.

The parade will take place on February 26th at 3:30 pm.

The parade will start on Girard Avenue in Dothan’s Garden District, and travel north to Pontiac Avenue before going east to Dakota Street and jogging over to Montezuma Avenue. The parade continues down Montezuma until it reaches Burdeshaw Street, where it will move over to Park Avenue and cross Main Street. After Park Avenue, the parade turns onto Catalpa Avenue and travels towards Downtown Dothan. A right turn onto Alice Street and then a left onto Lafayette Street before crossing South Oates Street, and the final stretch along Foster Street. The parade will end at the intersection of Burdeshaw and Foster Street.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.