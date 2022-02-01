Kemp announces millions in grant funding for rural broadband internet access

ATLANTA (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are set to get funding to improve broadband internet access, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Kemp announced that almost $408 million in preliminary awards will be provided to 70 Georgia counties to access faster and more reliable broadband.

“I am very proud that Georgia is once again leading the nation in developing collaborative, innovative and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding to positively impact and serve as many Georgians as possible,” Kemp said. “I want to thank all of the members on the Broadband Infrastructure Committee as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget, and the broadband and special projects team at the Georgia Technology Authority for working together to score applications and recommend projects that reflect the greatest needs and interests of hardworking Georgians. We look forward to the positive impact these projects will have once completed. I ran on a promise to bring opportunity to rural Georgians. If you look at the map of Georgians who will now have access to rural broadband, you will see a promise kept.”

Kemp said the announcement is the first phase of the grant rollout.

“The state is now in a due diligence posture, collecting tangible information and working with grantees to maximize our ability to serve the most Georgians in the highest-need areas,” Kemp’s office said in a release. “As the due diligence phase wraps up based on final ARPA guidance from the United States Treasury and project awards are finalized, there is potential opportunity to repurpose or leverage other federal funds to address areas that may not have been addressed with these awards.”

Here are those in southwest Georgia awarded the grant funding:

Grantee Award amount Proposed number to serve Berrien County $15,253,250 4,737 Brooks County $13,848,183 3,749 Colquitt County $22,578,814 7,448 Cook County $10,919,655 3,723 Early County $11,394,739 2,683 Lee County Board of Commissioners $12,541,241 4,234 Lowndes County $22,514,336 18,218 One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc. $25,387,600 5,726 Stewart County Commission $6,662,285 2,729 Terrell County $9,641,770 2,270 Thomas County Board of Commissioners $6,840,302 2,098

Click here for a full list of counties awarded with the grant funding.

