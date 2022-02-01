Advertisement

Kemp announces millions in grant funding for rural broadband internet access

Kemp announced that almost $408 million in preliminary awards will be provided to 70 Georgia...
Kemp announced that almost $408 million in preliminary awards will be provided to 70 Georgia counties to access to faster and more reliable broadband.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are set to get funding to improve broadband internet access, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Kemp announced that almost $408 million in preliminary awards will be provided to 70 Georgia counties to access faster and more reliable broadband.

“I am very proud that Georgia is once again leading the nation in developing collaborative, innovative and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding to positively impact and serve as many Georgians as possible,” Kemp said. “I want to thank all of the members on the Broadband Infrastructure Committee as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget, and the broadband and special projects team at the Georgia Technology Authority for working together to score applications and recommend projects that reflect the greatest needs and interests of hardworking Georgians. We look forward to the positive impact these projects will have once completed. I ran on a promise to bring opportunity to rural Georgians. If you look at the map of Georgians who will now have access to rural broadband, you will see a promise kept.”

Kemp said the announcement is the first phase of the grant rollout.

“The state is now in a due diligence posture, collecting tangible information and working with grantees to maximize our ability to serve the most Georgians in the highest-need areas,” Kemp’s office said in a release. “As the due diligence phase wraps up based on final ARPA guidance from the United States Treasury and project awards are finalized, there is potential opportunity to repurpose or leverage other federal funds to address areas that may not have been addressed with these awards.”

Here are those in southwest Georgia awarded the grant funding:

GranteeAward amountProposed number to serve
Berrien County$15,253,2504,737
Brooks County$13,848,1833,749
Colquitt County$22,578,8147,448
Cook County$10,919,6553,723
Early County$11,394,7392,683
Lee County Board of Commissioners$12,541,2414,234
Lowndes County$22,514,33618,218
One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc.$25,387,6005,726
Stewart County Commission$6,662,2852,729
Terrell County$9,641,7702,270
Thomas County Board of Commissioners$6,840,3022,098

Click here for a full list of counties awarded with the grant funding.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Latest News

Carver
A look back on the legacy of Carver 9th Grade Academy
KELLY SERVICES
Kelly Services looking for substitutes
WRGX First News at 4
Parade
Krewe Of Kolosse announces Dothan Mardi Gras Parade route