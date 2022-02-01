Kelly Services looking for substitutes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a career field that is in high demand, substitutes.

Tuesday Kelly Services held a substitute job fair in hopes to close some of the need. They are looking to fill positions for substitute teacher and nurses, in an attempt to make sure we are keeping students in the classrooms.

Kelly Services does supply training for these positions and say if a parent who already volunteers at the school is interested you not only get paid but will be able to work around any lifestyle.

“So, the great thing about Kelly Services is that it is complete flexible you work your own schedule you pick up when you want to work and where you want to work as far as grade levels or anything like that we will pay our talent weekly and so you have that flexibility to work around any schedule like single parents or child care issues or anything like that,” said Rebecca Shearouse - On-boarding Specialist.

For their substitute candidates, Kelly Services looks for those with a high school diploma and who have previously worked with children.

You can apply at MyKellyJobs.com or you can stop in the Kelly Services Dothan location on West Main to talk to a recruiter.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.