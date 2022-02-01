Houston Academy boys to host area tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy boys squad continuing its hot play on the hardwood.

The Raiders downed Daleville 69-30 to move to 6-1 on the season in area play and with the win, the Raiders have clinched the Class 3A Area 3 regular season crown.

HA is set to host the area tournament next week and head coach Scott Whitaker knows that home court advantage can make all the difference for his team

“I spent so much time trying to impress upon them how important this was because we’ve played very well at home, and to host it we feel like gives us a better shot than being on the road,” said Whitaker. “It was incredibly important and I was really happy with how they came out with their intensity, especially on defense. You know, the offense it always feels like we come. That’s one thing the kids work on themselves all the time but the defense sometimes it’s hard to get that out of them and they brought it tonight.”

