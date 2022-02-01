HA girl’s basketball ready to continue dominance in area tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High school basketball area tournaments are now just a week away.

The Houston Academy Lady Raiders are gearing up to play host for the Class 3A Area 3 tourney.

HA was able to clinch the regular season title earlier this month with a 20 point win over Wicksburg.

Though the Raiders still have an area series with Daleville this week, they have swept all other area opponents to lock down their spot as number one.

This is a huge feat for HA as it marks the first time in over 20 years the Lady Raiders will have the home court advantage in the tournament.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” said HA head coach Leigh Griffin. “You know, the key is the balance, to not have too much confidence and don’t ever underestimate your opponent because anybody can win on any given day. So, they still have to go out and fight and scrap and play their game.”

Junior Camille Reeves added, “I think it just shows that once you get a good group of girls that can work together and work with each other. We push each other everyday. So, it’s good that this team finally gets to celebrate that together.”

“I think just staying confident but not having too much cockiness going through this tournament will really help us,” said junior Abby Caldwell. “Just believing in ourselves and knowing that we can do it and being led by great seniors and a great coach.”

Houston Academy will play its final regular season area series with Daleville Monday and Tuesday.

