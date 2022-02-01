A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly soliciting children for sex.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies worked for five days, January 26 to January 30, to uncover the alleged predators. Investigators worked with multiple agencies and posed as minors. They were reportedly searching for people targeting kids under 14 for sex online.

Those arrested were:

Hazzie Carter, 39, of Gulfport, Mississippi (traveled from Fort Walton Beach)

David Chocojay, 34, of Mobile, Alabama

Tananan Wanna, 41, of Santa Rosa Beach

Eric Dotlich, 42, of Pensacola

Dakota Davis, 22, of Fort Walton Beach

Cody Hamm, 27, of Cottondale

Carter Gile, 25, of Navarre

Joshua Ward, 18, of Gulf Breeze

Christian Coon, 22, of DeFuniak Springs

Warwick Marsh, 26, of Destin

Hassani Brown, 19, of Fort Walton Beach

Allen Morrow, 48, of Niceville

A dozen people were arrested in an alleged child sex crime sting. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

They are all charged with various second- and third-degree felonies. If the suspects are found guilty, officials said potential prison sentences could range from five to 15 years behind bars per charge and up to 25 years based on certain sentencing guidelines.

