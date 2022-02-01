Dothan Schools celebrate Alabama Career and Technology Month

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY from Dothan City Schools.

(Press Release) -- Students and faculty in the 17 career and technical education programs at Dothan Tech, Dothan Preparatory Academy and Carver 9th Grade Academy will celebrate Alabama Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month on February 1-28, 2022.

Through this month-long celebration, we ask our community to join us throughout our virtual recognition by engaging and learning more about the critical role career and technical education plays in the future career success of our students and its importance to their academic achievement.

Each day this month, Dothan City Schools will feature Dothan Tech programs and community leader testimonials across their digital platforms.

“We hope to engage our community residents with the many things going on within our Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses across the district,” said Chris Duke, Director of CTE and Workforce Development for the Dothan City Schools. “We want them to see the level of skills students gain here and how, working with people from the business community, we’re preparing young people to be productive career professionals and community leaders.”

Currently, two out of every three high school students in Alabama participate in a career and technical education program. These students have an opportunity to explore their career options in more than 300 courses, earn advanced diplomas and credentials, and receive college credit.

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education, research shows that many of the country’s fastest-growing occupations require the technical, communication, time management, and leadership skills taught in America’s career and technical education programs.

Research also shows that among high school graduates entering the workforce, those with a technical education background earn more than those without this advantage.

To learn more about Alabama CTE Month or how your business can get involved, contact Ryan Richards at ryrichards@dothan.k12.al.us

Dothan City Schools has a total of 17 CTE programs between Dothan Preparatory Academy (DPA), Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Tech. The majority of our programs are located at Dothan Tech.

● Agriscience

● Army JROTC

● Automotive Technology (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College)

● Aviation Maintenance (Dual Enrollment with Alabama Aviation College, a division of Enterprise State Community College)

● Biomedical Science

● Building Construction

● Business/Marketing

● Cosmetology and Spa Techniques

● Culinary Arts

● Computer Technician (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College)

● Education & Training - Early Childhood

● Graphic Arts

● Health Science

● Pre Engineering

● Television Production

● Welding

● PLTW - Automation and Robotics/Space and Flight (DPA)

● PLTW - Computer Science (DPA)

ADDITIONAL CTE MONTH ACTIVITIES:

● City of Dothan Proclamation - Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10 AM at City of Dothan Commission

● Job Shadow Day - Over 40 participants will spend a half-day with local businesses on February 2nd to observe and see how leaders in their potential career field interact and navigate the daily work responsibilities.

● 8th and CTE 11th Graders participate in WOW (Southeast Worlds of Work) to include hands-on, career-driven experiences in over 10 different industry sectors. (March 2022)

● CTE Registration for 2022-2023 School Year

