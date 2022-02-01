Advertisement

Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman has died and another woman is in critical condition after a vehicle crash in Washington County.

In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan was travelling eastbound on Ollie Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. FHP said the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Chipley, was killed in the crash. The passenger in the vehicle is in critical condition. FHP did not release their identities. In the news release, FHP said both of the vehicle’s occupants weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

