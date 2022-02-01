Auburn Univ. waiving graduate application fees for students at 8 Ala. HBCUs

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting this month, Auburn University is waiving admission application fees for students at eight of Alabama’s Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) interested in pursuing post-graduate studies.

Officials say this waiver program is one of several efforts the university is undertaking to strengthen its academic partnership with HBCUs and encourage diversity in graduate education across Alabama.

“Creating more pathways for students to attend Auburn graduate programs will strengthen our university and add incredible value to our community,” said George Flowers, dean of the Graduate School. “We need the state’s top talent in our programs and are looking forward to deepening our relationships with HBCUs to better identify, open doors and welcome students who are interested in continuing their education here at Auburn.”

Students at the following HBCUs are eligible to participate:

Alabama A&M University - Huntsville

Alabama State University - Montgomery

Concordia University - Selma

Miles College - Fairfield

Oakwood University - Huntsville

Stillman College - Tuscaloosa

Talladega College - Talladega

Tuskegee University - Tuskegee

By creating additional opportunities for academically talented students, Auburn University leaders say the waiver incentivizes students to remain in Alabama and consider Auburn University for graduate school.

“We are excited to work with the Graduate School on such a meaningful initiative to incentivize students from HBCUs in our own backyard to consider Auburn for post-graduate programs,” said Taffye Benson Clayton, associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity. “This partnership is one of a number of ways we are working to advance Auburn’s commitment to proactively work to eliminate barriers facing underrepresented community members and build a diverse campus community.”

Alabama has more HBCUs than any other state in the country.

Auburn University offers more than 190 graduate degree programs.

