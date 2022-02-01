Advertisement

Annual fundraiser back to benefit SOS Animal Shelter

After being altered in 2021, the Rawls Ball has returned to help benefit the SOS Animal Shelter.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- After being altered in 2021, the Rawls Ball has returned to help benefit the SOS Animal Shelter.

Over the weekend, an estimated $8,000 was collected for the shelter, an increase from the previous year’s Rawls Ball, which was affected by COVID-19.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the shelter which relies on smaller fundraisers and adoption fees throughout the year for operating costs.

SOS Animal Shelter regularly houses around 100 animals at one time.

“If we don’t have that, we have to start cutting back on things and cutting back on our hours and this goes like I said about two months of operating expenses,” said Jo Brooks, SOS Animal Shelter Treasurer.

The shelter’s next fundraiser will be Easter Bunny pictures with pets in April.

