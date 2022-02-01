6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother is looking for answers after her son was struck by a truck while riding his bike near their home.

News Leader 9′s James Giles has video of the incident and spoke with the family’s attorney.

According to Jessica Thetford, her six year old son, who goes by Vez, was not okay after being ran over by a mail truck.

“My client is going to need a lot of help,” said Ralston Jarrett, the family’s attorney. “He has three broken ribs. He’s a tough little guy.”

In the video, the mail truck runs over the little boy as he rides his bike in the street.

“You could hear,” said Jarrett. “You could see it a little bit but you could hear two thuds. It was like a thud. A couple of seconds and then another thud.”

In a statement to News Leader 9 from the United States Postal Service, a representative says:

“The Postal Service is aware of an incident that occurred recently in Columbus, GA, involving a child pedestrian and a postal vehicle. The Postal Service is unable to comment further, as the matter is currently under investigation. The safety and well-being of both our customers and our employees are of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service, and our thoughts are with the child and his family.”

Vez is now recovering at home after being transferred to an Atlanta hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

His mother says the video of the incident serves as a reminder of how precious life can be. She says she’s grateful her son is alive... But still wants answers from the postal service and justice for her son.

“It could’ve been worse. It could’ve been a lot worse,” said Jarrett. “We’re just thankful it turned out how it did and now we’ll just see what the postal has to say about this.”

Ralston Jarrett, the attorney representing the family, tells News Leader 9 that the 6-year-old is finally returning to school after being out for a week and a half.

He adds the driver was ticketed by Columbus Police Department for negligence.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.