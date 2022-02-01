Advertisement

Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center.

The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area. South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance.

She said parents and students were being reunited Tuesday afternoon.

