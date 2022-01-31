Warmer this week

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the day, but this afternoon we will warm up into the upper 60s for highs with mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow more of the same with highs in the upper 60s. The warm up will continue into the middle of the week, but Thursday our next cold front approaches bringing a chance of showers and storms along with it. Temperatures on Friday will drop throughout the day with showers and storms possible. Saturday looks quiet before another chances of rain on Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds: Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 62° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 52° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 56° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

