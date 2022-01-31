Warmer Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the coming days, with a few more clouds arriving as temperatures reach well into the 60s Tuesday, then into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase for Friday, with somewhat cooler air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds light S/E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, slight shower chance. Low: 55° High: 75° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 68° 60%

SAT: Partly sunny, showers at night. Low: 42° High: 58° 40% at night

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 56° 20%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 56° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 2-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.