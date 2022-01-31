Advertisement

Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl.

If you plan to travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, here’s how much you might be paying.

Tickets in the upper bowl are starting just above $6,000, according to Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange.

Better seats hover around $10,000 and the most expensive tickets reach close to $36,000.

Don’t forget about plane tickets to LAX, which could run you anywhere from $300 to $600 per round trip ticket.

As the Big Game approaches, remember that there will be two Who Dey celebrations: in LA and right here in Cincinnati.

