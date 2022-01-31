Advertisement

UA system sees drop in COVID-19 student cases

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three schools in the University of Alabama System saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases in students this week.

The COVID-19 Dashboard was updated Monday, January 31, 2022.

COVID-19 DATA:

University of Alabama - 164 students, 96 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham - 251 students, 108 faculty/staff

University of Alabama in Huntsville - 91 students, 32 faculty/staff

COVID-19 DATA from January 24, 2022:

University of Alabama - 393 students, 129 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham - 424 students, 149 faculty/staff

University of Alabama in Huntsville - 130 students, 30 faculty/staff

“The UA System Health & Safety Advisory Committee has helped guide data-driven decisions to promote campus safety and allow for multiple successful academic terms since the beginning of the pandemic – including the semesters that began during a surge,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and CEO of the UAB Health System and UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance. “Our campuses have much higher vaccination rates than the community at large, and we continue to encourage anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated and boosted to take advantage of widely available, safe and effective vaccines that overwhelmingly protect from the worst outcomes of the virus.”

