Organization works to fill substitute shortages

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Substitute teachers are in high demand, but other positions need subs as well.

Kelly Education is hosting a substitute job fair Tuesday in Dothan.

Not only are they looking for teachers, but nurses and child nutrition workers as well.

The educational staffing organization is hiring these substitutes for all districts across the Wiregrass.

Local college students ages 19 and above are encouraged to sign up and start building their resumes.

Kelly leaders say their goal is to hire enough substitutes to be able to keep kids in the classroom full-time.

“There’s no coverage for the classrooms,” says Stephanie Martin, Recruiting Specialist for Kelly Education. “Sometimes the schools have to close down and go remote just so that they have enough teacher-to-student ratio coverage, and we’re trying to bring that back to where the kids can actually stay in-class and be covered with a substitute teacher and not have to mess up that pattern of being in school regularly.”

Those attending tomorrow need to bring two forms of ID and proof of completed education.

It’s a full circle hiring event, meaning you can walk out tomorrow as a Kelly employee, pending your fingerprints.

The fair is at Dothan City School’s Board of Education tomorrow from 9:30 to 3:00.

If you can’t make it but are interested, you can go directly to Kelly Service’s office in Dothan for more information.

