No injuries reported in school bus crash in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol said the school bus and another vehicle were headed eastbound on Country Road 278 in Jackson County. Troopers report the school bus passed its stop, and the bus driver began to reverse the bus.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle behind the bus didn’t see the school bus reversing and hit the back of the bus. Troopers said there were two children on the bus.

