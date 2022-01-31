Advertisement

Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE -

Two Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Reported JACKSON COUNTY, FL

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a stolen vehicle complaint. The complainant stated that the suspect, later identified as Michael Hamilton, had stolen her vehicle and left the residence headed north on Highway 73 South.

The victim also disclosed that the suspect had escaped from prison in Houston County, Alabama. The responding deputy relayed this information to Dispatch, who was able to confirm that the suspect was indeed Hamilton and that he had an active warrant for Failure to Return to a Work Camp in their jurisdiction. Hamilton also had two active warrants out of Jackson County.

Source: Jackson County Sherriff's Office
Source: Jackson County Sherriff's Office(WTVY)

During the course of their investigation, deputies gathered information on the possible whereabouts of Hamilton and the vehicle, and learned that a separate wanted subject, John Wayne Mills, was known to reside at this residence. Deputies arrived at the residence and the stolen vehicle was immediately spotted.

After a short time, Hamilton was taken into custody without incident and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive From Justice, Escape Two, Two Counts of Petit Theft, and Two Counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument.

Also, while on scene, deputies were approached by another male subject, who was identified as John Wayne Mills, who was taken into custody without incident for his active warrants out of Jackson County and charged with Violation of Probation.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the citizen for reporting this crime, which led to the apprehension of two suspects as well as the deputies who brought this incident to a swift resolution.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Crime Graphic
One person critically injured after shooting Daleville
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs

Latest News

All of God's Children Enrichment Center
The doors are now opened at a free after school program in Ozark
Rep. Wes Allen, Republican candidate for Alabama Secretary of State
Candidate promises to withdraw Alabama from national voter information organization
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting