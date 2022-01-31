The doors are now opened at a free after school program in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Their mission is to change lives in the community they serve, and they’re doing that just by the number of different programs the center offers.

With a long history of working along children, Founder Shanika Reeves, knew this was her calling.

“I wanted to have a program where children can come and have a safe haven after school and where they can learn and have fun and if they need help with homework and to provide a nutritional meal,” said Shanika Reeves - All of God’s Children, Owner and Founder.

Making sure her center stood apart from the rest.

“Mentoring, etiquette courses, tutoring, art activities, the steam program, physician education and child nutrition.”

Focusing not only younger kids, by offering advanced education programs.

“Some children you know they don’t finish high school and we want to be there to help them prepare for their GED or if they’re starting college and need help with filling out applications.”

The biggest difference is her desire to make sure no child is left out.

“Children who are at risk and children who are in low-income families who cannot provide to go to a after school program which requires a fee to go and here at All of God’s Children, I want to help the children who are less fortunate and do not have anywhere to go after school.”

All of God’s Children after school program is open to grades K-12, Monday through Friday, 3pm until 6pm. While spaces are limited, they are still accepting new students.

You can find contact information on their website AOGCINC.org.

