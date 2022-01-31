Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Caroline Alexis Clark, a senior English major from Ozark, was crowned Miss Troy University 2022 during the 49th annual pageant on Saturday at the Troy Campus.

At the conclusion of the pageant, Clark was crowned by Miss Troy University 2020 Eden Hipps, Student Government Association President Maxwell George and Troy University Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.

As Miss TROY, Clark will serve as an ambassador for the University and will compete for the title of Miss Alabama in July.

“I am honored and blessed to have the privilege of representing Troy University,” Clark said. “Not only do I get to represent the school I love, it gives me the opportunity to raise awareness and support for victims of violence.”

Clark plans to advocate for change within the justice system through her social impact platform is “Balancing the Scales: A Voice for Victims.”

“Majoring in English with a minor in Criminal Justice, I realized just how unbalanced the scales can often be in the justice system,” Clark said. “To me the only way to implement change is through advocacy. My ultimate goal is to become an attorney so that I may advocate on a daily basis for those who have been a victim of violence.”

Clark won the Social Impact Pitch/Onstage Question preliminary award, and tied with Abigail Grantham, a sophomore English Language Arts Education major from Donalsonville, Ga., for the Leslie Holley Talent preliminary award.

Grantham finished as first runner-up, while Mary Grace Brannon, a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Dothan, was second runner-up, and Cydney Hicks, a sophomore Nursing major from Slocomb, was third runner-up.

Jessica Edwards, a graduate Social Work student from Tuscaloosa, won Miss Congeniality, while QuinDesia Edwards, a senior Criminal Justice major from Anniston, won People’s Choice honors.

Contestants were judged on a private interview, an on-stage question and social impact pitch, talent, and red carpet.

From left to right are: Jessica Edwards, Miss Congeniality; Mary Grace Brannon, second runner-up; Abigail Grantham, first runner-up; Caroline Alexis Clark, Miss Troy University 2022; Cydney Hicks, third runner-up; and, QuinDesia Edwards, People’s Choice award. (TROY University)

