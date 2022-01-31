Advertisement

Clark crowned Miss Troy University 2022

Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George,...
Caroline Alexis Clark is crowned as Miss Troy University 2022 by SGA President Maxwell George, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., and 2020 Miss TROY Eden Hipps.(TROY University)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Caroline Alexis Clark, a senior English major from Ozark, was crowned Miss Troy University 2022 during the 49th annual pageant on Saturday at the Troy Campus.

At the conclusion of the pageant, Clark was crowned by Miss Troy University 2020 Eden Hipps, Student Government Association President Maxwell George and Troy University Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.

As Miss TROY, Clark will serve as an ambassador for the University and will compete for the title of Miss Alabama in July.

“I am honored and blessed to have the privilege of representing Troy University,” Clark said. “Not only do I get to represent the school I love, it gives me the opportunity to raise awareness and support for victims of violence.”

Clark plans to advocate for change within the justice system through her social impact platform is “Balancing the Scales: A Voice for Victims.”

“Majoring in English with a minor in Criminal Justice, I realized just how unbalanced the scales can often be in the justice system,” Clark said. “To me the only way to implement change is through advocacy. My ultimate goal is to become an attorney so that I may advocate on a daily basis for those who have been a victim of violence.”

Clark won the Social Impact Pitch/Onstage Question preliminary award, and tied with Abigail Grantham, a sophomore English Language Arts Education major from Donalsonville, Ga., for the Leslie Holley Talent preliminary award.

Grantham finished as first runner-up, while Mary Grace Brannon, a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Dothan, was second runner-up, and Cydney Hicks, a sophomore Nursing major from Slocomb, was third runner-up.

Jessica Edwards, a graduate Social Work student from Tuscaloosa, won Miss Congeniality, while QuinDesia Edwards, a senior Criminal Justice major from Anniston, won People’s Choice honors.

Contestants were judged on a private interview, an on-stage question and social impact pitch, talent, and red carpet.

From left to right are: Jessica Edwards, Miss Congeniality; Mary Grace Brannon, second...
From left to right are: Jessica Edwards, Miss Congeniality; Mary Grace Brannon, second runner-up; Abigail Grantham, first runner-up; Caroline Alexis Clark, Miss Troy University 2022; Cydney Hicks, third runner-up; and, QuinDesia Edwards, People’s Choice award.(TROY University)

Courtesy: TROY University

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Crime Graphic
One person critically injured after shooting Daleville
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs

Latest News

All of God's Children Enrichment Center
The doors are now opened at a free after school program in Ozark
Rep. Wes Allen, Republican candidate for Alabama Secretary of State
Candidate promises to withdraw Alabama from national voter information organization
Deputies: Escaped Houston County inmate arrested after stealing vehicle
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting