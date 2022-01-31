Carver 9 students practice financial literacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Carver 9th Grade Academy students are growing up, getting a taste of life as an adult through a “financial literacy reality check”.

They’re deciding what car and house they’d be able to afford while learning about credit, gross income, and taxes.

It’s all in an effort to set them up for success when they’re older.

“I’m really hoping there’s some great seeds being planted, because like we tell them, they’re at the starting point of being able to control our credit score, and being able to financially responsible, and accountable,” expresses Patti Yancey, Founder and CEO of the Liberty Learning Foundation. “So, we’re just hoping at least some of it hits home.”

The reality check is part of the “Citizen Promise Program.”

That’s a career and citizen-ready organization for students.

Dothan’s 9th graders who participated this year, will see these lessons again their junior year.

