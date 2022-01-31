Advertisement

$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to help find missing Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat.

Wheat was reported missing just over a week ago. The 18-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec on McGehee Road. He was described as wearing a white/gray Nike hoodie and traveling in a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.

Investigators believe the vehicle may still be in the Montgomery area. They ask people to be on the lookout for abandoned Crown Victorias that may not have a tag.

Search parties have been canvassing the Montgomery area, hanging missing person flyers. His family is desperate for answers and hopes someone in the community will know something.

“He’s not going to be the loudest,” father Herbert Wheat said. “You know, he’s going to blend into the crowd. You’re not going to really see him unless you actually looking for him.”

The public is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or dial 911 if they have any information.

