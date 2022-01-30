Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been seven days since Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat went missing, but his family has felt every second.

“Just hope for him to come home soon,” said Stephanie Wheat, the missing man’s mother. “Just be waiting for him to walk through the door. He has not walked through the door yet.”

The 18-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec on McGehee Road. He was driving a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria.

“He’s not going to be the loudest,” father Herbert Wheat said. “You know, he’s going to blend into the crowd. You’re not going to really see him unless you actually looking for him.”

Despite it being nearly freezing outside, around a hundred people gathered at the Capital Plaza to pray and make a game plan.

They split the area up into 14 zones to search and help spread the word.

Search parties walked around the city hanging up missing person posters.

Volunteers have been looking for days, but the struggle has been finding enough daylight.

“So, by the time we get off, you only have about 30 minutes to an hour left of daylight,” volunteer Chavon German said. “So we’re out trying to canvass different areas.”

Her group searched an abandoned carwash and along the road Wheat went missing. They were out in the community hoping somebody knows something.

“I’m really not with it,” Stephanie Wheat said. “I’m about to lose it. I mean so much stuff going through my head. I’m trying to stay strong because I need my baby.”

That is the message from a mother grieving, who is hopeful she’ll see her son again.

The public is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or by dialing 911 if they have any information.

