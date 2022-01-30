Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting

SHATAE GRUBBS
SHATAE GRUBBS(SHATAE GRUBBS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise women has been arrested in connection to an early morning shooting in Daleville.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety received calls of a shooting around 3:45am at Avenue 6 Bar on Daleville Avenue.

One person critically injured after shooting Daleville

Once on scene witnesses pointed in the direction of a car that the suspect was said to be in.

Once stopped 27 year old, Shatae Grubbs was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied building. Grubs has been booked into the Dale County Jail without bond until her first appearance.

Three victims were shot during the shooting. One victim was transported POV to local hospital in critical but stable condition and later life flighted to Montgomery. The second victim was transported by Daleville Rescue to local hospital but has since been released and the third was treated on scene.

This is still an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A tent has been set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital to help with Emergency Room...
City of Dothan to receive isolation chambers through CARES Act money
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye
Sweet Grown Alabama: Alabama farmers markets near you
The Alabama Department of Agriculture has reopened their senior fruits and vegetables program

Latest News

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
Crime Graphic
One person critically injured after shooting Daleville
Moma Tina's Mission House
Annual homeless count conducted in Dothan
A new noise ordinance is in place for Berkeley County after the sheriff’s office says they...
Wiregrass youth receive Blues music lesson