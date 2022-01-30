Troy MBB gets win against South Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) got its revenge on in-state rival South Alabama (15-6, 5-3) Saturday night in Trojan Arena.

The Trojans took down the Jaguars 77-68 in front of the largest crowd in the Sun Belt this year. It was the third largest crowd in Trojan Arena history.

Troy drained eight 3-pointers, six in the second half, to avenge a 19-point at the hands of the Jags on Thursday in Mobile. The victory, which came in front of 4,546 fans, snapped a seven-game winning streak by South Alabama in the series and put the two rivals in a tie for third in the league standings.

Duke Miles scored a season-high 22 points on 5-of-10 from the field to lead the Trojans. He was one of four players to score in double-figures. Zay Williams scored 13 points, Efe Odigie scored 12 points and Kieffer Punter scored 12.

Odigie finished with his second double-double on the season with 15 rebounds, while Punter scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, while Miles dropped in 12 points after the break.

The Jaguars had two 20-points scorers in Charles Manning Jr. and Jay Jay Chandler. Javon Franklin got involved with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“The fans really lifted us up. They gave us a ton of energy on defense. They’ve made a huge difference for us. And I’m so proud of our guys. I told them before the game we faced a lot of adversity. In our last game, we got beat pretty handily. Adversity reveals character, and our guys have responded over and over this season. And they did it again today in the biggest fashion,” head coach Scott Cross said.

The Trojans will be hitting the road for a double-dip in Georgia starting next Thursday at Georgia State. Tip-off is set to begin at 6 p.m. in GSU Sports Arena.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.