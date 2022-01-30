One person critically injured after shooting Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Department of Public Safety responded to an early morning shooting Sunday.

The shooting happened at Avenue 6 Bar in Daleville. Multiple people were shot and the victims were taken to local hospitals.

One person is currently in critical conditions, according to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

The case is still under investigation.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety is set to release more information in the coming hours.

