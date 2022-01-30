Advertisement

One person critically injured after shooting Daleville

Crime Graphic
Crime Graphic
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Department of Public Safety responded to an early morning shooting Sunday.

The shooting happened at Avenue 6 Bar in Daleville. Multiple people were shot and the victims were taken to local hospitals.

One person is currently in critical conditions, according to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

The case is still under investigation.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety is set to release more information in the coming hours.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A tent has been set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital to help with Emergency Room...
City of Dothan to receive isolation chambers through CARES Act money
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye
Sweet Grown Alabama: Alabama farmers markets near you
The Alabama Department of Agriculture has reopened their senior fruits and vegetables program

Latest News

Moma Tina's Mission House
Annual homeless count conducted in Dothan
A new noise ordinance is in place for Berkeley County after the sheriff’s office says they...
Wiregrass youth receive Blues music lesson
Plasma
Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine hosts annual Wiregrass Science Fair
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is offering a $30 benefit card to purchase fresh...
The Alabama Department of Agriculture has reopened their senior fruits and vegetables program