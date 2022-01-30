Beautiful Start to our Work Week
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS- A great start to our work week.Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the greater part of the week. A cold front pushes through friday morning bringing our highs down to the 50s for the weekend. Ahead of that front we can expect a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 39°. Winds WSW 10 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 67°. W 5 mph
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 36°. Winds W 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED:
TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68°
WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 71°
THR: Partly Cloudy,PM rain. Low: 57° High: 73° 20%
FRI: Partly Cloudy,Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 57° 40%
SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 54°
SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 54°
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.