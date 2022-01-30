Beautiful Start to our Work Week

SYNOPSIS- A great start to our work week.Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the greater part of the week. A cold front pushes through friday morning bringing our highs down to the 50s for the weekend. Ahead of that front we can expect a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 39°. Winds WSW 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 67°. W 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 36°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 71°

THR: Partly Cloudy,PM rain. Low: 57° High: 73° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy,Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 57° 40%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 54°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 54°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

