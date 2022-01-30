Advertisement

Annual homeless count conducted in Dothan today

Moma Tina's Mission House
Moma Tina's Mission House(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless conducted their annual count today in Dothan.

The event was hosted at Moma Tina’s Mission House where those in need could receive a hot lunch and be counted by organizers. This check is conducted once a year as a requirement by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

People in a shelter, transitional housing, or warming station were included. Event coordinators also drove through town to provide meals to those in transitional housing.

“It’s increased a lot due to COVID and other factors due to people losing their employment and just having difficulties, so having these events really give us an opportunity to have a true number of what the need is in the communities,” says Felicia Jackson, Executive Director, Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, Inc.

Once all of the data collected today is processed, the hope is they will be able to receive immediate funding to provide at a minimum temporary shelter. Officials say the increase of donations for homeless alleviation efforts will likely increase in our area as temperatures continue to drop.

