Wiregrass youth receive Blues music lesson

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At-risk youth in the wiregrass were able to get a special music lesson from one organization. The Wiregrass Blues Society visited children at community centers across Dothan today teaching Blues music.

Students in the class learned how to play the harmonica and received a music book that they could take home and continue learning.

“It is a wonderful way to introduce music to children of all ages in a way that they can understand it from the very beginning, and tap into music talent that they didn’t think they had,” says Jim Carr, class instructor.

You can watch the full story of these musicians working with students on News 4 this Sunday.

