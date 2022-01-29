Troy women’s basketball powers past Georgia State
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team powered past Georgia State at the GSU Sports Arena Saturday.
The lady Trojans defeated the Panthers 60-56.
Point guard Jasmine Robinson turned in her second consecutive double-digit performance after tallying 15 points. Janiah Sandifer joined Robinson in double figures with 10 points.
Deasia Merrill paced Georgia State (8-10, 2-4 Sun Belt) with 11 points and four rebounds.
Robinson finished the game a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
The Trojans return home to take on rival South Alabama next Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
