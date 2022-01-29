Advertisement

Troy women’s basketball powers past Georgia State

Troy University
Troy University(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team powered past Georgia State at the GSU Sports Arena Saturday.

The lady Trojans defeated the Panthers 60-56.

Point guard Jasmine Robinson turned in her second consecutive double-digit performance after tallying 15 points. Janiah Sandifer joined Robinson in double figures with 10 points.

Deasia Merrill paced Georgia State (8-10, 2-4 Sun Belt) with 11 points and four rebounds.

Robinson finished the game a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Trojans return home to take on rival South Alabama next Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Crime Graphic
One person critically injured after shooting Daleville
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs