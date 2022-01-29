Advertisement

Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma.

The Tigers built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win.

The Sooners visited as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri Tuesday. He and Kessler took over this one. Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots.

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with a career-high 19 points.

