Pasibe siblings cheer each other on

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan siblings Rannon and Raley Pasibe are living out their dreams as college athletes.

While they might not be on the same team, they are still each others biggest cheerleaders.

The Pasibe siblings have been cheering for several years starting here in Dothan.

Now, Rannon is now a senior at Troy and Raley is a sophomore at Alabama.

”I have done cheer since I was eight-years-old,” said Raley. “Then, Aaron Pollard opened Ace Dothan and he wanted to do a coed team. I want to say I was like 15-years-old at this time and he asked Rannon to join. So, we joined his coed team together. I kind of did get jealous at first but then I learned to enjoy it. I really embraced it and I thought that we were the cute little brother sister cheer duo.”

While cheering was not the initial plan for Rannon, he quickly fell in love with the sport.

“Growing up playing football, soccer, wrestling and cheer was a completely different animal,” said Rannon. “I was really just nervous. I had no clue what I was doing but I guess it all worked out.”

For Raley, cheerleading has always been the plan and seeing her brother cheer for the Trojans was only motivation.

“Not making it the first year, a lot of people get discouraged, like ‘Okay I’m done,’ but I also had competition because Rannon was already on a college team,” said Raley. “So, I think that definitely gave me the extra push to say ‘Okay, you’ve been wanting this your entire life. Your brother is not on a college team before you, you have to make it happen.’”

This month both Rannon and Raley got the opportunity to compete at the 2022 UCA National Championships.

Despite the different logos on their uniforms, Rannon and Raley are always rooting for each other.

“I felt so cool saying ‘Oh my gosh my brother is going on at this time. My brother’s team advanced to finals,’” said Raley. “It was just a really cool experience to be able to be there together even though we weren’t on the same team.”

Rannon added, “Whenever they called out the finals I went crazy. I have videos of me yelling, like the whole auditorium is quiet. I was completely rude. I feel like I was their biggest cheerleader.”

Raley and the Tide took home the All-Girl National Title, while Rannon and the Trojans finished 6th in the Small Coed Division at Nationals.

