Hard Freeze Sunday Morning

SYNOPSIS- Hard freeze overnight saturday. Expect temperatures to be below 28 for several hours overnight. Protect any household plants and crops. We will warm up nicely Sunday with sunny skies and a high near 60. A warm start to our week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances increase by the end of the week which will be followed by a cold front.

TONIGHT- Clear, HARD FREEZE WARNING. Low near 22°. Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. WNW 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 64°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 71°

THR: Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 73°

FRI: Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 40° High: 60°

SAT: Partly Cloudy, showers early. Low: 38° High: 54°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

