Advertisement

On the dotted line: Zachary Hannah signs with Catawba

Hannah will continue his swimming career with the Indians.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a historic day a Rehobeth High School as Zachary Hannah became the first Rebel swimmer to sign a college athletic scholarship.

Hannah has already had a decorated high school swimming career, as the only Rebel swimmer to bring home a state title, and he has done so three times.

Two of his titles came in his senior season.

Now, Hannah will join the Catawba Indians in North Carolina to continue his swimming career.

”It feels good you know I’ve worked for it my whole life like coach said and just knowing that I finally accomplished that it feels good and just ready to go after it at the next level.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Isaiah McGuire
Search for attempted murder suspect ends
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Alaqua Animal Rescue
Dogs found living in wire crates in the cold rescued from Alabama home
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye

Latest News

Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
Pasibe siblings cheer each other on
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) dribbles the ball around Auburn guard Annie Hughes (3) during...
Coulibaly, Auburn women close strong to stun No. 4 Tennessee