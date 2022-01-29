On the dotted line: Zachary Hannah signs with Catawba

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a historic day a Rehobeth High School as Zachary Hannah became the first Rebel swimmer to sign a college athletic scholarship.

Hannah has already had a decorated high school swimming career, as the only Rebel swimmer to bring home a state title, and he has done so three times.

Two of his titles came in his senior season.

Now, Hannah will join the Catawba Indians in North Carolina to continue his swimming career.

”It feels good you know I’ve worked for it my whole life like coach said and just knowing that I finally accomplished that it feels good and just ready to go after it at the next level.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.