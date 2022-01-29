Coffee County Family Services tax program in full swing

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- With tax season heating up, Coffee County Family Services’ VITA program is in full swing.

Family Services has been doing this tax program for low-income families for several years.

Low-income families are classified by those who make $68,000 or less and those who are 65 or older. There is no income limit for those 65 or older.

The taxes are completed by professionals who volunteer their time.

These professionals will help to get the most money out of your tax return.

“Our families use this tax return many times as sort of a savings account,” said Coffee County Family Services executive director Judy Crowley. “This is when they get caught up on things, caught up on their bills, get the car fixed, do the things that are important to their families, so they continue to work hard.”

This is not just limited to residents in Coffee County.

Anyone can use the service however you will need to schedule an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment by calling (334) 393-8538.

