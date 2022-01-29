City of Dothan to receive isolation chambers through CARES Act money

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The city of Dothan has received another grant of Cares Act money

The city has received $484,000 from ADECA which has already been approved to use towards isolation chambers.

“We have always been lacking on isolation chambers, so these large facilities or tents where they can be set up at a moment’s notice,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.

The money received must be used specifically for COVID-19 related issues.

“We reapplied for that money. It comes through ADECA from the federal government to ADECA. And ADECA administers those monies out to those. And so we’ve made the application and got it,” Saliba added.

Although, The isolation rooms’ initial purpose will be related to COVID-19 that won’t always be the case in the future.

“If there’s a tornado that comes through hurricanes, afterwards, setting up for rescue as well,” Saliba continued.

Even though the chambers are for Dothan, it will benefit more than just the Circle City.

“We’re a regional hub for the Wiregrass area. A lot of our families and friends live and work in other parts of smaller cities that are in and around Dothan,” Saliba finished. “So, we need to be able to take care of ourselves and our neighbors as well.”

Saliba says the isolation chambers have not arrived yet but expects them to be delivered to the city very soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

