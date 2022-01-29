Advertisement

Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.

Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery, and DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Both were arraigned Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left Saturday with their lawyers.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro handed out fake vaccination cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed practical nurse, entered the false information into the state’s immunization database, he said.

Prosecutors said the nurses forged a fake card showing a vaccine was given to an undercover detective but never administered the vaccine to the detective.

Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono’s home and said they seized about $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing profits of more than $1.5 million from the scheme, which began in November 2021.

“I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent,” Tierney said in a statement with other officials.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison added, “As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye
Isaiah McGuire
Search for attempted murder suspect ends
A tent has been set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital to help with Emergency Room...
City of Dothan to receive isolation chambers through CARES Act money
Sweet Grown Alabama: Alabama farmers markets near you
The Alabama Department of Agriculture has reopened their senior fruits and vegetables program

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Mailman braves strong winds, snow in Rhode Island
Ash Barty of Australia waves as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating...
Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title
Petal Primary School music teacher Kristi Linton says she spent a total of 139 days in three...
Miss. teacher back home after being hospitalized for 139 days with COVID-19