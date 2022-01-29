The Alabama Department of Agriculture has reopened their senior fruits and vegetables program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The State Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority is making sure low-income seniors are getting enough produce.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is offering a $30 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.

Applicants must be 60-years-old and meet the program’s income requirements. Officials and nutritionists say this is a great opportunity for seniors to take charge of their health.

“It’s so important for them to take advantage of these opportunities because so many of them may be on a fixed income or they may just need a little bit of variety,” says Treva Eddleman, Registered Dietician Nutritionist, Nourished Nutrition Consulting. “We all need more fruits and vegetables in our diet; the vitamins, the minerals, the fiber, it’s just yummy stuff.”

Rick Pate, the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture, says this program can also relieve supply chain issues.

“You get into the whole supply chain interruptions, so obviously if you can buy food locally, then it saves a lot of the supply chain problems as far as transportation and what not,” says Pate.

Applications are open now for the first 55,000 people.

Benefits can be redeemed at state certified farmers markets, farm stands and U-pick operations for the purchase of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, honey and cut herbs from May to November 15.

