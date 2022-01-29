Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine hosts annual Wiregrass Science Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students from across the wiregrass showed off their experiment skills today at the Wiregrass District Science Fair.

Over 100 students from elementary, middle, and high school gathered to present their projects after winning their school’s science fair. Last year’s fair was virtual due to COVID with only 40 participants.

This is the 8th year the fair has been hosted. Coordinators say they are excited to see the students challenge themselves this year and have a chance to dive deep into the STEM field.

“Getting them to learn about the value of science and different industries and how it can apply to health care and engineering and education and research,” says Sarah Senn, Director of Communications and Marketing, Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. “It just opens their eyes to a whole new level of careers in the future.”

A list of winners from the fair will be published Monday. Middle and high school winners have the chance to progress to the regional fair.

